A black bear recently stopped by one of the wildlife cameras at Prince William Forest Park for a photo shoot. The same bear visited this camera many times over the past few weeks, the park said in a Facebook post, but that's not as unusual as you might think.
Black bears, particularly in Northern Virginia, don't hibernate quite like most people think. They do bulk up in the fall, eating as much as they can and building up body fat for warmth and energy reserves, and once winter starts, they do sleep a lot to conserve energy and body heat by lowering their heart rate and metabolic rate.
However, for the first couple months of winter if the weather is still nice, they are actually very light sleepers and will remain pretty active, the park said.
Now that we're getting more snow and the temperatures are staying lower, they will be settling into their dens and "properly" hibernating until around the end of March, but they may still stir on warmer days.
