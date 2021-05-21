There were a lot of hugs and smiles among friends on the docks at Belmont Bay Marina at the 20th annual blessing of the fleet, but there was one notable absence this year – Patricia Croft.
Croft was a past commodore of the Occoquan River Maritime Association, which holds the event every year. She passed away April 20, 2020.
“For many people, the bank of the Occoquan River is where they met our previous commodore,” Denise Radcliff, the presiding coordinator for the association, said of Croft.
“She was always compelled to serve her communities in a meaningful way. … Everyone who knew Pat and Harry [her husband] knew they preferred to watch every sunset from the docks of the Occoquan. ORMA can think of no better way to pay tribute to her colorful spirit than to continue the blessing of the fleet in her honor.”
Carla Justice, harbor master at Occoquan Harbor Marina, said that boating saw a surge of interest during the COVID-19 pandemic because it is a safe family activity.
“We’ve got a lot of new boaters this year,” Justice said. “You’ve got the Occoquan River and the Potomac River; you can go to the Wharf in D.C. or Old Town Alexandria. A lot of people have realized they can vacation in their own backyard, which is awesome.”
Jim Brooks agreed. As harbormaster of Belmont Bay Harbor Marina, Brooks said COVID turned the local boating industry around.
“People wanted to do things with their families, but still stay separate, and boating is a great way to do that,” Brooks said. “They’re not going on European vacations or to Disneyworld, and they want to do stuff around their home, and this is a perfect venue. There are a lot of new people this year in our boating community. All the local marinas are feeling a continued influx of interest.”
The maritime association was established in 1999 to help business, yacht clubs and recreational boaters with navigation, ecology, environmental preservation and boating safety and education and has played a role in keeping the Occoquan River Channel navigable.
As the Occoquan Woodbridge Lorton Volunteer Fire Boat sprayed fountains of river water into the sunny sky, Radcliff said she could feel Pat’s presence.
“Pat’s here – she’s shining on us and she brought great weather,” Radcliff said.
