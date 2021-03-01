National Cherry Blossom Festival organizers expect peak bloom for Washington's iconic cherry blossoms will happen this year between April 2 and April 5.
The park service defines the peak bloom date as the day on which 70 percent of the blossoms of Yoshino cherry trees that surround the Tidal Basin are open.
The date varies year to year, depending on weather conditions, but generally falls in late March to mid-April.
According to the website cherryblossomwatch.com, the peak prediction is "right around the historical average."
This year's National Cherry Blossom Festival runs March 20 to April 11 with several virtual and unique new events celebrating the 3,020 cherry trees gifted by Japan to the United States in 1912 as a show of friendship.
The annual Cherry Blossom parade itself, however, won't be happening this year thanks to the pandemic.
Instead, festival organizers are planning a virtual ball, a porch parade and virtual blossom kite fly.
For more information about festival events, see nationalcherryblossomfestival.org.
Oh joy. More stuff ruined thanks to the CCP & our government's overreach.
