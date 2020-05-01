The U.S. Navy's Blue Angels, and the U.S. Air Force Air Thunderbirds, will honor frontline COVID-19 responders and essential workers with formation flights over Washington and Baltimore on Saturday.
A formation of 6 F-16C/D Fighting Falcon and 6 F/A-18C/D Hornet aircraft will conduct these flyovers as a collaborative salute to healthcare workers, first responders, military, and other essential personnel while standing in solidarity with all Americans during the COVID-19 pandemic.
"We are honored to fly over these cities in a display of national unity and support for the men and women keeping our communities safe." said U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. John Caldwell, Thunderbird commander and lead pilot. "These flyovers are a gesture of goodwill on behalf of the entire Department of Defense to the heroes of the COIVD-19 pandemic."
This mission, the second of several planned over the coming weeks, is the culmination of more than a month of planning and coordination between the two teams and numerous city and government offices.
Residents along the flight path can expect a few moments of jet noise as the aircraft pass overhead, along with the sight of 12 high-performance aircraft flying close in precise formation.
Flyovers in Baltimore will start at 11:30 a.m. (EDT) and last approximately 15 minutes.
Flyovers in Washington D.C. and surrounding communities will start at 11:45 a.m. (EDT) and last approximately 20 minutes.
Residents in these areas will be able to see the flyover from the safety of their home-quarantine and should maintain all social distancing guidelines during this event. They should also refrain from traveling to landmarks, hospitals and gathering in large groups to view the flyover. A detailed flight route will be released on the day prior to the flyover.
The teams welcome and encourage viewers to tag the demonstration teams at @AFThunderbirds and @BlueAngels the flyover on social media with the hashtag #AmericaStrong and #Inthistogether.
For more information on the Blue Angels, visit www.blueangels.navy.mil.
For more information on the Thunderbirds, visit www.afthunderbirds.com.
