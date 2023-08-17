Bobbi Sample, currently general manager of Ocean Downs Casino in Berlin, Md., will become general manager of The Rose Gaming Resort in Dumfries, scheduled to open next spring.

In her new role, effective immediately, Sample will oversee all operations of The Rose. The resort, owned and operated by Churchill Downs Inc., will include a luxury hotel, eight bars and restaurants, a cultural venue, meeting and event space and over 80 acres of green space.

Sample has over 25 years of leadership experience in the gaming and entertainment industries, according to a news release. She assisted in opening the $54 million Ocean Downs property and hiring and training 200 team members.

She is originally from Pittsburgh, and is a graduate of the University of Delaware. Before joining Churchill Downs, Sample held leadership positions at Delaware Park Casino and Racetrack and White Clay Creek Country Club at Delaware Park.

“Bobbi’s leadership is a great addition to The Rose, and I look forward to working with her as we move toward the highly anticipated opening,” said Jack Sours, vice president of gaming operations for Churchill Downs.

Sample said she is excited about the new position. “We’re prepared to hit the ground running and I’m eager to welcome new team members to the Churchill Downs family over the coming months.”