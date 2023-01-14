Democratic Supervisor Kenny Boddye is seeking reelection in the Occoquan District, rounding out the campaign plans for the majority on the Prince William Board of County Supervisors.
Boddye, who was elected in 2019, announced his reelection campaign on Wednesday.
Boddye, a graduate of Georgetown University, is the assistant vice president of administration for Kevin Davis Insurance Services. He lives in Lake Ridge with his wife and six children.
“I fell in love with this area during my time at Georgetown, and decided to set down roots here,” Boddye said in a press release. “I’m raising my family here because this is one of the best communities in the nation, and I’m working everyday to make it even better.”
In his announcement, Boddye highlighted accomplishments like increased funding for the school division, boosted mental health services and expanded transit options.
“My work on the Board of Supervisors has always centered on the kitchen table issues that affect our families most,” he said in the release. “Investing more in our schools, addressing our traffic challenges, and bringing great services and great jobs to our community are priorities that uplift everyone.”
Boddye’s seat will likely be the most hotly contested. He won by only 322 votes in 2019, and Democrats have faced mounting political opponents over a series of land-use policy decisions in the past two years around the data center industry and the county’s rural area.
“Four years isn’t nearly long enough to address all of our community’s needs,” Boddye said in the release. “We’ve built a strong foundation over the past three years to make Prince William County the best place in the country to live, work, play and raise a family. I’m looking forward to having countless conversations at the doors of my constituents on how we can build on that foundation.”
Boddye’s announcement rounds out reelection plans for the five Democratic supervisors who hold a majority on the eight-member board.
Democrats took control of the board in 2019, ending a Republican majority that had existed since 1996. Democrats had last held a majority from 1988 to 1992, which was followed by a split of three Democrats, three Republicans and two independents from 1992 to 1996.
Board Chair Ann Wheeler is being challenged for the Democratic nomination by communications consultant Deshundra Jefferson.
Democratic supervisors Andrea Bailey (Potomac), Victor Angry (Neabsco) and Margaret Franklin (Woodbridge) are the other incumbents to announce campaigns. Bailey is facing a primary challenge from U.S. Army veteran Kim Short.
No other candidates have announced campaigns for Franklin’s seat.
Republican supervisors Yesli Vega (Coles) and Jeanine Lawson (Brentsville), who unsuccessfully sought seats in the U.S. Congress in 2022, have not announced their plans for the 2023 election.
The Gainesville District seat is vacant and will see a special election on Feb. 21 ahead of the November election.
Partisan candidates have until April 6 to submit paperwork declaring their candidacy for the November election. Unaffiliated candidates have until June 20. Any districtwide primaries will be held on June 20.
