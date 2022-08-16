Police are investigating after a decomposed body was found Saturday evening behind the old Gander Mountain building in Woodbridge.
The body was found about 6:05 p.m. near a trash compactor at 14011 Worth Ave.
The body, "in a decomposed state," was taken to the state medical examiner's office for an autopsy and determination of cause of death, Prince William County Police Master Officer Renee Carr said in a news release.
"At this time, there is no threat to the community concerning the death," Carr said.
The person’s identification will be released once confirmed and a next-of-kin has been notified.
The Gander Mountain building off Prince William Parkway served as a mass COVID-19 vaccination site during the pandemic. Last month, Prince William County approved a lease agreement to house a local crisis receiving center in the building.
