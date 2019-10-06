The Stafford County Sheriff's Office says there is a large police presence in the area of Whispering Pines Lane and Shelton Shop Road after a body was found there early this morning.
The sheriff's office received a 911 call about 5:50 a.m. after a resident found the body in a ditch line in the area.
Crime scene detectives and deputies are on the scene trying to determine what happened.
Authorities have not released any details on the person found, and say no cause or manner of death has been determined.
They do want to hear from anyone who was in the area early this morning and may have seen a vehicle or anything suspicious. Call the sheriff's office at 540-658-4450 or 911 if urgent.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.