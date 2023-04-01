Authorities are trying to identify a body found Saturday morning in the Rappahannock River in Fredericksburg.
At 10:11 a.m., the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office was notified that Fredericksburg police had located a body in the Rappahannock River and brought the person to shore on Sophia Street.
Since the river is considered Stafford’s jurisdiction, county deputies and detectives responded to the scene to begin the investigation.
"Detectives are working to identify the victim, but there does not appear to be any threat to the community," the sheriff's office said in a news release.
