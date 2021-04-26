A body found Monday in Shenandoah National Park is believed to be a New Jersey teenager missing since Thursday night.
Searchers found the body about 2:55 p.m. about two miles from where Ty Sauer was last seen. An autopsy will be performed at the state medical examiner's office in Manassas for positive identification and cause of death.
The remains were found in the park about 2.5 miles from the boundary in Rappahannock County. Sauer, 18, was last seen at mile marker 35 on Skyline Drive, according to National Park Service officials.
Claire Comer, interpretive specialist for Shenandoah National Park, told the Rappahannock News around noon on Monday that roughly 65 trained search and rescue personnel were actively looking for Sauer.
“We have about five dog teams and we are, based on some clues and a lost person behavioral analysis, concentrating on the Hazel Mountain area of the park," she said.
Park officials closed several trails in the area of highest probability around Hazel Mountain, including Hannah Run Trail, Catlett Spur Trail, Catlett Mountain Trail, Corbin Cabin Cutoff, Nicholson Hollow and Hazel Mountain Trail. All had reopened by late Monday afternoon.
Comer also confirmed that Sauer’s family has been contacted and is on site at Shenandoah National Park.
Shenandoah National Park and the Virginia Department of Emergency Management thanked the many organizations assisting in the search, including DOGS-East, Christian Aid Ministries Search & Rescue, Va. Search & Rescue Dog Association, Blue Ridge Mountain Rescue Group, Rockingham-Augusta Search & Rescue, Old Rag Mountain Stewards, Shenandoah Mountain Rescue Group, Potomac Appalachian Trail Club, Trot Search & Rescue, Blue & Gray Search & Rescue Dogs, Search & Rescue Tracking Institute, Piedmont Search & Rescue, K-9 Alert, Va. State Police, Louisa County Sheriff’s Department, Shenandoah Nordic/Backcountry Search and Rescue, Mid-Atlantic D.O.G.S., Greene County, Rockingham Fire, Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources, Warren County Sheriff’s Office, Frederick County Sheriff’s Office, Luray Police Department.
