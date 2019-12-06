The National Park Service said the body of a 63-year-old Bristow man missing since late October was found Friday off a trail along the Blue Ridge Parkway.
A motorcycle belonging to James Albert Hogue was found unoccupied Oct. 26 in the Thunder Ridge Parking Area, near Milepost 75.
The park service said it's not uncommon for vehicles to be left at parkway overlooks for extended periods while owners are on a backcountry hike. However, after two days, rangers began an investigation and learned it had been two week since Hogue was last seen.
On Friday, parkway rangers received a call of a human body on a trail in the same area where Hogue's motorcycle was parked. The remains have been positively identified as Hogue and a cause of death has not been determined.
