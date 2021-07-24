The body of missing Lorton resident Emily Lu was found Friday, and police have charged a tenant with her murder.
Brian George Sayrs Jr., 25, of Woodbridge, has been charged with second-degree murder and felony concealment of a body, Fairfax County police said in a news release. He was a tenant at Lu’s home on David Lane in Lorton at the time of her disappearance, police say.
Lu, 72, was reported missing when she didn't show up for work June 4 and her employer called police for a welfare check.
Inside her home in the 9200 block of Davis Lane in Lorton, officers found signs that she may have been harmed, police said.
On Friday evening, police received information that Lu may be in the area of Dudley Drive and Laurel Crest Drive in Lorton. Detectives responded to that area and located Lu's body in the woods near the traffic circle. The state medical examiner's office will conduct an autopsy to determine the manner and cause of death.
Lu was last seen at the Aldi at 1329 Gordon Plaza in Woodbridge, around 7:52 p.m. on June 3.
Sayrs is held without bond at the Fairfax County jail.
No doubt this is gang related. Look at the neck tattoo.
