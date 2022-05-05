Aerospace and defense firm Boeing announced Thursday that it will move its global headquarters from Chicago to its Arlington campus.
The company's employees in the region will support various corporate functions and specialize in advanced airplane development and autonomous systems. In addition to designating Northern Virginia as its new headquarters, Boeing said in a release that it plans to develop a research and technology hub in the area to harness and attract engineering and technical capabilities.
"We are excited to build on our foundation here in Northern Virginia. The region makes strategic sense for our global headquarters given its proximity to our customers and stakeholders, and its access to world-class engineering and technical talent," said Boeing President and CEO Dave Calhoun.
Boeing currently has about 2,400 employees in Northern Virginia, according to the Washington Business Journal. It has office space at 929 Long Bridge Drive in Arlington and 14660 Lee Road in Chantilly. It was not immediately clear how many employees the company will add in Northern Virginia.
Boeing will maintain a significant presence at its Chicago location and surrounding region.
Calhoun thanked Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin and Sen. Mark Warner for their support in the process.
In a statement, Warner said he had been working with Boeing for well over a year.
"As the former governor of Virginia, I was proud to secure Virginia’s standing as the best state for business and the best-managed state, among other honors, and I’ve been proud to work in my role as senator to help continue to cultivate the kind of pro-business environment that world-class companies like Boeing need to grow and thrive,” Warner added.
Youngkin said in a statement that he was thrilled by Boeing's move. "Boeing is one of America’s great pioneering businesses, and ... the decision to call Virginia home shows that the commonwealth is the premier location for aerospace companies," he added. "I look forward to working with Boeing to attract even more talent to Virginia especially given its reputation for engineering excellence."
Boeing said its research and technology hub in Northern Virginia will focus on developing innovations in the areas of cyber security, autonomous operations, quantum sciences and software and systems engineering.
"The future of Boeing is digital," said Greg Hyslop, Boeing's chief engineer and executive vice president of Engineering, Test and Technology. "Focusing our R&D and talent development in areas that support digital innovation will fuel the introduction of cutting-edge capabilities. This new hub in Northern Virginia will follow the successful implementation of this technology strategy in other regions."
Boeing employs more than 140,000 people overall. The company's three business units will continue to be based at their current headquarters:
- Boeing Commercial Airplanes in Seattle, Wash.
- Boeing Global Services in Plano, Texas
- Boeing Defense, Space and Security in Arlington, Va.
