Someone called in a bomb threat Wednesday night to the McDonald's in the Davis Ford Crossing shopping center in Manassas.
Police evacuated the shopping center about 9:30 p.m. and shut down Liberia Avenue between Wellington and Signal Hill roads as they investigated, police said in a news alert.
A bomb dog was brought in to sweep the restaurant and no explosive devices were found. The area was deemed safe and roads reopened.
Police said the source of the threat remains under investigation.
