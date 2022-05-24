An "unapproved science project" caused a stir at Independence High School in Loudoun County on Monday morning.
Staff at the Ashburn school notified the school resource officer about burn marks on the sidewalk outside of the school Monday morning, leading to the discovery of a "suspicious device," the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.
The Loudoun County Bomb Squad and fire marshal's office were called out and evacuated the school for approximately 30 minutes while the device was rendered safe.
The device was determined to be part of an unapproved school science project and involved "a mixture of powdered chemicals," said Loudoun County Fire and Rescue spokesperson Laura Rinehart. Officials didn't have any further details about the device.
The sheriff's office said the students involved were identified and the rogue science project took place on Saturday.
No charges have been filed but the investigation continues, the sheriff's office said.
