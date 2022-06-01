Potomac Falls High School in Sterling was evacuated Wednesday afternoon after staff received a bomb threat.
Students were sent home at 2 p.m. as the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office continued searching the school.
The school deployed buses for the early dismissal and asked parents not to come to the high school or River Bend Middle School to pick up their child.
The school said a time will be set after the scene is clear for families to pick up any belongings left during the evacuation.
The written threat was received by school personnel after 1 p.m.
Anyone with any information regarding the case is asked to contact Detective T. Rodriguez at 703-777-1021.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.