Police are investigating a May 5 bomb threat to the Holy Family Catholic Church and School in Dale City.
Police were called to the school at 14160 Ferndale Road at 11:20 a.m. after church staff found a note threatening a bomb written on a stall in a female bathroom on the school side of the complex.
The school was checked by police and K-9 teams and no device was located, said Prince William County Police 1st Sgt. Jonathan Perok.
Friday was an early dismissal day at the school and dismissal was in progress when the threat was discovered.
”There were children present due to extended-day, and thus faculty and staff were in the building. The school was evacuated immediately to the parish rectory,” Father Ramon Baez, the church pastor, said in a note to the Holy Family community.
Officers are following up on leads into the identity of possible suspects.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.