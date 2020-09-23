Bonchon, a restaurant chain known for its Korean double fried chicken, will celebrate its grand opening in Reston on Sept. 28.
Bonchon Reston at 11652 Plaza America Drive will be available for dine-in, take-out, online orders and third-party delivery services.
The new eatery is part of the company’s "aggressive growth plan" with over a dozen locations slated to open this year, Bonchon said in a statement.
Bonchon Reston will be open Sunday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m to 10 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.