You could be the match that helps a 5-year-old Stafford County resident in need of a life-saving bone marrow transplant.
Three upcoming events are planned to identify potential matches for Elliott, who was diagnosed in November 2022 with an aggressive blood disease called severe aplastic anemia.
But there were no matches identified for her in the Be the Match Registry, a system that seeks to find matches for patients in need.
Volunteers ages 18-40 can stop by Porter Library’s Room 3 on Saturday from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. to join the registry and get tested. Another bone-marrow drive will take place Sunday at Southridge Church on International Parkway from 12:30 to 3:30 p.m.
A table with information on how to help will also be at the Fredericksburg Expo Center’s KidFest on Feb. 11 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Feb. 12 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Those interested in helping can also sign up at bethematch.org for a swab kit to be mailed to them if they cannot attend a local bone marrow drive.
For more information, visit my.bethematch.org/Ellisaurus.
