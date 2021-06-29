Want to have a sizzling good time this Fourth of July weekend? Races, parades and fireworks have returned after a year off due to the pandemic. Here are some of the many Fourth festivities around the region.
Washington
National Mall
The National Park Service will once again host the annual Independence Day fireworks celebration. The 17-minute display will be held on Sunday starting at 9:09 p.m. and will be launched from both sides of the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool. See nps.gov/subjects/nationalmall4th/ for more details and prime viewing spots.
Prince William County/Manassas/Manassas Park
Workhouse Arts Center Fireworks
9518 Workhouse Way, Lorton
The center's annual pre-Fourth of July fireworks show on Friday will be reimagined and redesigned this year, but fireworks will still illuminate the surrounding landscape in a choreographed display. This year's event will include a VIP component, featuring early access to socially distanced pods to enjoy live entertainment, food and drinks. The event is from 5-10 p.m. See workhousearts.org for details or visit insidenovatix.com.
Dale City Independence Day Parade and Family Fun Day
Dale Boulevard, Dale City
The popular Dale City Independence Day parade returns for its 50th year, but this year on July 3 (Saturday), for a patriotic march from Kirkland Drive to Center Plaza along Dale Boulevard. Parade lineup starts at 9 a.m. and steps off at 10 a.m.
Freedom Firecracker 5K and 1-Mile Fun
Freedom Aquatic and Fitness Center, 9100 Freedom Center Blvd., Manassas
The race begins Sunday at 8:30 a.m. at Freedom Aquatic and Fitness Center. A portion of the proceeds from this family-friendly event go to Hero's Bridge, an organization dedicated to serving elderly veterans. See visitpwc.com for details.
Celebrate America
Old Town Manassas
One of the largest fireworks displays in Northern Virginia is back on Sunday, with festivities starting at 3 p.m. The celebration surrounds the Manassas Visitor’s Center, Harris Pavilion and downtown Manassas. Bring your lawn chairs and blankets and arrive early for the best seats on the Manassas Museum lawn for the fireworks display at 9:15 p.m.
Manassas Park Fourth of July fireworks
Signal Hill Park, Manassas Park
Also on Sunday, there will be food, fun, and most importantly, fireworks. Free shuttles from the VRE parking lot start at 5:30 p.m., with fireworks at dusk.
Fairfax
Fairfax City 55th annual Independence Day parade
4100 Chain Bridge Road, Fairfax
The 55th annual Independence Day parade will be celebrated this year on Friday, July 3. The parade steps off at 1 a.m. at 4100 Chain Bridge Road, Fairfax, rain or shine. The parade loops around downtown Fairfax, along Chain Bridge Road, Main Street, University Drive and Armstrong Street. Among the entries in this year’s parade are nine high school marching bands as well as many large inflatable parade balloons, floats and clowns.
Fourth of July Firecracker 5K for the Troops
Reston Town Center, Reston
Start and finish the Firecracker 5k for the Troops at Reston Town Center along with live music and more, presented by Leidos and Potomac River Running to benefit USO Metro. The race starts at 8 a.m. See fxva.com for more information.
Burke Lake Park Fireworks 5K & 10K
Burke Lake Park, Fairfax
Come out and enjoy the scenic trails of Burke Lake Park Walkers, strollers and leashed pets are welcome to attend this event, which runs from 7-10 a.m. July 4. To register and to get more information, see bishopsevents.com
Fairfax City Independence Day fireworks
Fairfax High School, 3501 Lion Run
On Sunday, July 4, the city celebrates with music and dancing at 6:30 p.m. at Fairfax High School, 3501 Lion Run. Fireworks follow at dark. Rain date for the fireworks will be July 5.
Fireworks at Turner Farm Park
Turner Farm Park, 925 Springvale Road, Great Falls
Celebrate Great Falls is hosting Fourth of July fireworks at Turner Farm Park with gates opening at 6 p.m. July 4. Live music, games, contests and food trucks will be on hand before the fireworks show at dusk. See celebrategreatfalls.org for details.
Town of Herndon fireworks
Bready Park, 814 Ferndale Ave., Herndon
The Town of Herndon's annual fireworks display returns Sunday, July 4 at 9:30 p.m., launched from the Herndon Centennial Golf Course. You can view the show at Bready Park, 814 Ferndale Ave. with access for parking and field seating opening no earlier than 8pm. There will be no food concessions or entertainment this year.
Arlington
Barcroft Community House at 800 South Buchanan St.
Its traditional picnic will be nixed, but the Barcroft community in Arlington will return to an in-person celebration of Independence Day with the community’s Fourth of July Parade on Sunday, July 4 at 10 a.m. The parade starts at the Barcroft Community House at 800 South Buchanan St. For information, see the website at www.bscl.org.
Loudoun County
Leesburg Independence Day Parade
Downtown Leesburg, King Street from Ida Lee Drive to Fairfax Drive
The parade starts at 10 a.m. July 4 at Ida Lee Park, travels down King Street and concludes at Fairfax Street. This year’s parade will also feature the 13th annual Patriot’s Cup Competition. The award will go to the best parade entry; winners’ names will be engraved on the Patriot Cup, which will be on display at Town Hall.
Concert and fireworks at Ida Lee Park
Ida Lee Park, 60 Ida Lee Drive NW, Leesburg.
Celebrate America’s big day July 4 at Ida Lee Park and enjoy a great night of music, food and fireworks. Gates open at 6 p.m. and music starts at 6:30 p.m. The biggest bang of the evening begins at 9:30 p.m. Parking is available at the interior lots off Ida Lee Drive, and the Festival Field parking off King Street.
Stafford/Fredericksburg
Fourth of July at Ferry Farm
George Washington's Ferry Farm is at 268 Kings Highway, Fredericksburg
Ferry Farm, George Washington's boyhood home, is hosting a Fourth of July event from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. with live music, a flag retirement ceremony, arts and crafts, games and tours of the mansion. Admission is $5 per car.
Stafford County Fourth of July Spectacular
Pratt Memorial Park, 120 River Road, Falmouth
Stafford County will host a fireworks show July 4 at Pratt Memorial Park, 120 River Road, in Falmouth. The festivities include food trucks, DJs and live music. Gates open at 6 p.m. Fireworks will go off at 9:30 p.m.
Summertime fireworks at FredNats ballpark
42 Jackie Robinson Way, Fredericksburg
The Fredericksburg Nationals baseball team will be displaying fireworks at the FredNats ballpark at the conclusion of their home game on July 4. For more information about Fred Nats games, visit milb.com/fredericksburg.
