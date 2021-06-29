Fourth of July fireworks in Washington

Fourth of July fireworks over the National Mall.

 National Park Service

Want to have a sizzling good time this Fourth of July weekend? Races, parades and fireworks have returned after a year off due to the pandemic. Here are some of the many Fourth festivities around the region.

Washington

National Mall

The National Park Service will once again host the annual Independence Day fireworks celebration. The 17-minute display will be held on Sunday starting at 9:09 p.m. and will be launched from both sides of the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool. See nps.gov/subjects/nationalmall4th/ for more details and prime viewing spots.

Prince William County/Manassas/Manassas Park

Workhouse Arts Center Fireworks

9518 Workhouse Way, Lorton

The center's annual pre-Fourth of July fireworks show on Friday will be reimagined and redesigned this year, but fireworks will still illuminate the surrounding landscape in a choreographed display. This year's event will include a VIP component, featuring early access to socially distanced pods to enjoy live entertainment, food and drinks. The event is from 5-10 p.m. See workhousearts.org for details or visit insidenovatix.com.

Dale City Independence Day Parade and Family Fun Day

Dale Boulevard, Dale City

The popular Dale City Independence Day parade returns for its 50th year, but this year on July 3 (Saturday), for a patriotic march from Kirkland Drive to Center Plaza along Dale Boulevard. Parade lineup starts at 9 a.m. and steps off at 10 a.m.

Freedom Firecracker 5K and 1-Mile Fun

Freedom Aquatic and Fitness Center, 9100 Freedom Center Blvd., Manassas

The race begins Sunday at 8:30 a.m. at Freedom Aquatic and Fitness Center. A portion of the proceeds from this family-friendly event go to Hero's Bridge, an organization dedicated to serving elderly veterans. See visitpwc.com for details.

Celebrate America

Old Town Manassas

One of the largest fireworks displays in Northern Virginia is back on Sunday, with festivities starting at 3 p.m. The celebration surrounds the Manassas Visitor’s Center, Harris Pavilion and downtown Manassas. Bring your lawn chairs and blankets and arrive early for the best seats on the Manassas Museum lawn for the fireworks display at 9:15 p.m.

Manassas Park Fourth of July fireworks

Signal Hill Park, Manassas Park

Also on Sunday, there will be food, fun, and most importantly, fireworks. Free shuttles from the VRE parking lot start at 5:30 p.m., with fireworks at dusk.

Fairfax

Fairfax City 55th annual Independence Day parade

4100 Chain Bridge Road, Fairfax

The 55th annual Independence Day parade will be celebrated this year on Friday, July 3. The parade steps off at 1 a.m. at 4100 Chain Bridge Road, Fairfax, rain or shine. The parade loops around downtown Fairfax, along Chain Bridge Road, Main Street, University Drive and Armstrong Street. Among the entries in this year’s parade are nine high school marching bands as well as many large inflatable parade balloons, floats and clowns.

Fourth of July Firecracker 5K for the Troops

Reston Town Center, Reston

Start and finish the Firecracker 5k for the Troops at Reston Town Center along with live music and more, presented by Leidos and Potomac River Running to benefit USO Metro. The race starts at 8 a.m. See fxva.com for more information.

Burke Lake Park Fireworks 5K & 10K

Burke Lake Park, Fairfax

Come out and enjoy the scenic trails of Burke Lake Park Walkers, strollers and leashed pets are welcome to attend this event, which runs from 7-10 a.m. July 4. To register and to get more information, see bishopsevents.com

Fairfax City Independence Day fireworks

Fairfax High School, 3501 Lion Run

On Sunday, July 4, the city celebrates with music and dancing at 6:30 p.m. at Fairfax High School, 3501 Lion Run. Fireworks follow at dark. Rain date for the fireworks will be July 5.

Fireworks at Turner Farm Park

Turner Farm Park, 925 Springvale Road, Great Falls

Celebrate Great Falls is hosting Fourth of July fireworks at Turner Farm Park with gates opening at 6 p.m. July 4. Live music, games, contests and food trucks will be on hand before the fireworks show at dusk. See celebrategreatfalls.org for details.

Town of Herndon fireworks

Bready Park, 814 Ferndale Ave., Herndon

The Town of Herndon's annual fireworks display returns Sunday, July 4 at 9:30 p.m., launched from the Herndon Centennial Golf Course. You can view the show at Bready Park, 814 Ferndale Ave. with access for parking and field seating opening no earlier than 8pm. There will be no food concessions or entertainment this year.

Arlington

Barcroft Community House at 800 South Buchanan St.

Its traditional picnic will be nixed, but the Barcroft community in Arlington will return to an in-person celebration of Independence Day with the community’s Fourth of July Parade on Sunday, July 4 at 10 a.m. The parade starts at the Barcroft Community House at 800 South Buchanan St. For information, see the website at www.bscl.org.

Loudoun County

Leesburg Independence Day Parade

Downtown Leesburg, King Street from Ida Lee Drive to Fairfax Drive

The parade starts at 10 a.m. July 4 at Ida Lee Park, travels down King Street and concludes at Fairfax Street. This year’s parade will also feature the 13th annual Patriot’s Cup Competition. The award will go to the best parade entry; winners’ names will be engraved on the Patriot Cup, which will be on display at Town Hall.

Concert and fireworks at Ida Lee Park

Ida Lee Park, 60 Ida Lee Drive NW, Leesburg.

Celebrate America’s big day July 4 at Ida Lee Park and enjoy a great night of music, food and fireworks. Gates open at 6 p.m. and music starts at 6:30 p.m. The biggest bang of the evening begins at 9:30 p.m. Parking is available at the interior lots off Ida Lee Drive, and the Festival Field parking off King Street.

Stafford/Fredericksburg

Fourth of July at Ferry Farm

George Washington's Ferry Farm is at 268 Kings Highway, Fredericksburg

Ferry Farm, George Washington's boyhood home, is hosting a Fourth of July event from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. with live music, a flag retirement ceremony, arts and crafts, games and tours of the mansion. Admission is $5 per car.

Stafford County Fourth of July Spectacular

Pratt Memorial Park, 120 River Road, Falmouth

Stafford County will host a fireworks show July 4 at Pratt Memorial Park, 120 River Road, in Falmouth. The festivities include food trucks, DJs and live music. Gates open at 6 p.m. Fireworks will go off at 9:30 p.m.

Summertime fireworks at FredNats ballpark

42 Jackie Robinson Way, Fredericksburg

The Fredericksburg Nationals baseball team will be displaying fireworks at the FredNats ballpark at the conclusion of their home game on July 4. For more information about Fred Nats games, visit milb.com/fredericksburg.

See more headlines at InsideNoVa.com. Email tips to info@insidenova.com.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.