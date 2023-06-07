A 10-year-old boy reported to police he was grabbed by a masked man as he walked to his bus stop in Woodbridge on Wednesday morning while another masked man waited in a car nearby.
Officers were called to the 2800 block of Gloucester Drive just before 8:30 a.m. after the boy told a family member that a masked man approached him from a dark-colored vehicle and grabbed him “without provocation,” police said.
The victim was able to break free and run away from the man, who got back into the car, which was driven by another masked man, the boy told police. The driver then fled the area.
“The suspect did not speak to the victim, nor display any weapons during the encounter,” Prince William County police Master Officer Renee Carr said.
Detectives would like to talk with anyone who may have seen the suspects in the area at the time.
The man who grabbed the boy was described as a Black male of unknown age, with the number “2” tattooed on his neck. He was last seen wearing a dark-colored ski-style mask and clothing.
The man driving the car was described as Black and wearing a ski-style mask, a blue shirt and black pants.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Prince William County Police Department tipline at 703.792.7000 or submit a webtip to pwcva.gov/policetip.
