A 13-year-old boy has been charged with robbing a younger boy of his jacket at on the basketball court at Porter Traditional School earlier this month.
The victim, a 12-year-old boy, was on the court outside the school at 15311 Forest Grove Drive in Woodbridge the evening of March 10 when an unknown teen approached him, Prince William County Police Master Officer Renee Carr said.
During the encounter, which happened between 5 and 6 p.m., the teen took the younger boy's jacket, then brandished a knife when the victim tried to get it back, Carr said. He then fled the scene on a bicycle.
The incident was reported to the school the following morning who notified police, prompting the investigation.
Officers later identified the suspect as a 13-year-old Woodbridge boy. He was arrested Monday and charged with robbery, Carr said.
