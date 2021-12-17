A 13-year-old boy has been charged with abduction and attempted sexual battery for an incident that occurred at Carl Sandburg Middle School in Alexandria.
A school resource officer was notified by a school official on Oct. 6 of an attempted assault that occurred in a courtyard inside the school earlier that day, Fairfax County police said in a news release.
"The officer worked alongside detectives and determined a juvenile student told the victim to get him a milk from the cafeteria," the release said. "When the victim, another student, did not retrieve a milk, the juvenile offender told the victim to get on their knees. When the victim refused, the victim was forced down. The offender then began to pull his pants down when a school official intervened to stop the act prior to it progressing."
After a "thorough investigation involving numerous interviews, combing through digital data and the execution of a search warrant," detectives obtained petitions for abduction and attempted sexual battery, the release said. On Wednesday night, the teen was served with the petitions.
Any student or juvenile who is a victim of a crime can call the police non-emergency number, 703-691-2131, or 911 to report crimes. Most middle and high schools in Fairfax County have school resource officers to assist with any needs. If a juvenile is not capable or comfortable filing a report, they can report any incident to a trusted adult. The Fairfax County Public Schools has a website to assist with filing sexual harassment complaints online; click here.
