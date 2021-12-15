A 13-year-old was seriously injured Wednesday morning when he was struck by a car while crossing Brentsville Road.
The driver who hit the boy remained on the scene after the incident in the 9300 block of Brentsville Road at 6:51 a.m., Prince William County police 1st Sgt. Jonathan Perok said.
The boy was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. The investigation continues.
Two teens have died this year after being struck by cars in western Prince William County. In October, a 13-year-old Prince William County Public Schools student died after being hit on Route 15 in Haymarket near Battlefield High School.
The same intersection was the scene of another fatal pedestrian accident involving a 13-year-old boy back in January. The victim was believed to be laying in the road and was struck by at least two cars about 11:18 p.m.
