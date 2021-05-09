A 13-year-old boy suffered "significant injuries" when he was robbed and stabbed Thursday morning on Willoughby Lane in the Manassas area, police said.
The boy told police two male juveniles approached him about 9 a.m. and demanded the victim's property. When he refused, the robbers began to hit him and at one point, one retrieved a knife and stabbed him, Prince William police spokeswoman Renee Carr said.
Both suspects fled on foot and the victim contacted a family member who took him to an area hospital, where police were called. The victim reported significant injuries and an undisclosed amount of money missing, Carr said.
A police K-9 searched the area for the suspects who were not located.
The attackers were both described as teenaged Hispanic males. One was last seen wearing a red hooded sweatshirt, black sweatpants, black shoes, and carrying a knife. The other had curly hair and was last seen wearing a black shirt, blue shorts, and white shoes.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 703-792-6500.
