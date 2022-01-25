A 14-year-old Glen Allen boy has been charged with making threats on social media toward Benton Middle School in mid-Prince William County.
Police received word of the threats Friday at 9:49 p.m. toward the school at 7411 Hoadly Road. Several students who received the messages immediately informed family members who contacted the police, Prince William County police Officer Adam Beard said in a news release.
On Saturday, detectives with the Intelligence Unit identified the sender as a 14-year-old boy who lives in the Richmond area and determined that the risk to the school was not credible, Beard said.
Following the investigation, detectives charged the teen with threats of death or bodily injury, Beard said. The case will be handled through juvenile court.
