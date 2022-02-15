A 14-year-old Woodbridge boy who had been reported missing earlier in the day has been charged with making threats to bomb Potomac Mills mall Saturday evening.
Police were called to the mall in Woodbridge at 6:44 p.m., with dispatchers reporting an unknown person had phoned in the threat to the mall.
While canvassing, officers found an item that appeared to be suspicious near the food court, Prince William County police Master Officer Renee Carr said. Patrons were removed from the immediate area until the item could be identified with assistance from the Virginia State Police Explosive Ordinance Disposal Unit. The item, which police did not identify, was determined not to be a threat, Carr said. The remainder of the mall was searched, and no additional suspicious devices were located.
During the investigation officers learned that the phone used belonged to an employee at the mall. Carr said a juvenile had approached the employee and asked to make a call, which was later determined to be the threat. The employee was unaware of the threat and was not involved, she said.
Officers later identified the suspect as the teenager, who had been reported missing earlier in the evening. On Sunday, the boy and a family member arrived at the county police station, where the boy was arrested.
He was charged with threats to bomb and held at the Prince William Juvenile Detention Center, Carr said.
