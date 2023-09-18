A 15-year-old boy faces aggravated malicious wounding and firearm charges in a Sunday afternoon shooting near Metz Middle School in Manassas.
Police were called to the 8800 block of Lane Scott Court at 3:56 p.m. for a report of gunfire, Manassas city police said in a news release. When officers arrived, they began to canvas the area and located several shell casings. They then located a 17-year-old boy suffering from a gunshot wound.
The teen was taken to an area hospital with injuries that didn't appear life threatening, the release said.
Officers identified a 15-year-old boy as a suspect and charged him with aggravated malicious wounding and discharging a firearm within 1,000 feet of a school. A search warrant was conducted "on a residence, leading to evidence collection and a firearm," the release said.
Detectives believe the shooting was an isolated incident and not a random act. The investigation is ongoing.
(1) comment
Let me guess...he was of Hispanic or African American heritage? Just a guess...it's Manassas.
