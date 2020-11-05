A 16-year-old boy is expected to survive after being shot Wednesday evening in the Westgate Apartments complex in Manassas.
Officers were called to the 8000 block of Ashland Avenue at 7:34 p.m. for a shots fired call and found the teen lying in the intersection of Portsmouth Road and Portwood Turn suffering from gunshot wounds.
Officers utilized department-issued trauma kits to provide first aid to the boy until rescue workers arrived. The teen was flown by helicopter to an area trauma center with serious injuries, but is expected to survive, said Prince William County spokeswoman Renee Carr.
Police say they believe the shooting was the result of an altercation that took place in the area of the apartment complex.
Officers and a police K-9 searched the area for any other parties involved. They didn't find anyone, but did locate shell casings and a parked vehicle on Portsmouth Road with damage consistent with gunfire. No additional injuries were reported.
Carr said detectives with the Violent Crimes Bureau are actively investigating, but the shooting does not appear to be random. No suspects were in custody Thursday morning.
