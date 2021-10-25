A 9-year-old Manassas boy was among three juveniles charged with trying to break into Bristow Vapes on Nokesville Road this weekend.
Police say the business owner has also been charged for firing gunshots in the air after arriving to find the burglars in the act early Sunday.
Officers were called to the shop at 10985 Nokesville Road at 2:20 a.m., where they learned the store owner received an alarm notification at the business shortly after leaving. He contacted police before driving back to the store, where he saw three juveniles attempting to break in, said Prince William County police Master Officer Renee Carr.
He confronted the juveniles and "fired multiple rounds from his firearm into the air," Carr said, before detaining two of the juveniles.
Responding officers took custody of the children, identified as a 9-year-old boy and a 13-year-old boy, Carr said.
Both were charged with burglary and later released to a family member, Carr said. Police also identified the third juvenile, a 14-year-old boy, who has also been charged burglary and possession of burglarious tools.
The case will be handled by juvenile court services.
The business owner, a 46-year-old Dale City man, was charged with reckless handling of a firearm, Carr said.
No entry was made into the business and no property was reported missing.
