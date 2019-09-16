Prince William County police have charged a 13-year-old student with threatening to bomb Beville Middle School in Dale City.
On Thursday, Sept. 12, a school resource officer received information of a potential threat of violence at the school at 4901 Dale Blvd.
The investigation revealed that a student used a social media app to make a statement of potential violence to the school and sent it to other students, Prince William police spokeswoman Renee Carr said.
The recipients of the message notified school personnel who immediately notified the school resource officer. The officer subsequently identified the student and determined that the risk to the school was not credible, Carr said.
Police charged the student with threats to bomb. The student was not identified because he is a juvenile.
