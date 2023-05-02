A boy was struck by a car Tuesday evening on Westridge Drive near the lake and playground, police said.
Officers were called to the scene at 6:23 p.m. and found a boy between the ages of 8 and 9 had been struck by a car.
The boy was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, Prince William County police Master Officer Renee Carr said.
The driver stayed at the scene, Carr said.
The incident happened less than a week after an 8-year-old Lake Ridge girl died at Inova Fairfax Hospital after being hit by a car in her neighborhood last month.
(1) comment
Cool, and we wish the young boy a speedy recovery.
Now where are the local stories of a 4 man robbery with 4 guns against one individual, and most recent, an 18 year old woman walking who was stalked and the subject of a physical kidnapping attempt where thankfully she was able to get away?
Where are the descriptions of the suspects? On the PWC Police daily incident reports, not on this publication.
