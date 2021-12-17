A Washington, D.C., man has been named as a potential serial killer suspected in four murders across Virginia.
Anthony Eugene Robinson, 35, was identified as the “shopping cart killer” by Harrisonburg and Fairfax County police on Friday.
Robinson has been charged with the slaying of Allene Elizabeth “Beth” Redmon, 54, of Harrisonburg, and Tonita Lorice Smith, 39, of Charlottesville, according to the Daily News-Record.
Fairfax County police have tentatively linked Robinson to the murder of Cheyenne Brown, of Washington, D.C., who was last seen on Sept. 30. Police said they believe her remains were found in a wooded area in the Huntington area of Fairfax County on Wednesday.
The woman’s remains were found with another person’s remains that have not been identified yet.
