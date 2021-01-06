Gov. Ralph Northam said he is sending the Virginia National Guard and 200 Virginia State Police troopers to the U.S. Capitol this afternoon as armed pro-Trump demonstrators breached the Capitol Rotunda. The show of force from Virginia is at the request of D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser, he said.
Supporters of President Donald Trump and his unproven claims of widespread election fraud flooded the streets of Washington on Wednesday, clashed with police outside the Capitol and breached the building, forcing a lockdown with lawmakers still inside.
Members of Congress inside the House chamber were told by police to put on gas masks after tear gas was dispersed in Capitol Rotunda, WTOP.com reports. U.S. Capitol police report protesters have breached the Senate chambers.
D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser ordered a citywide curfew starting at 6 p.m. Wednesday until 6 a.m. Thursday.
Before they entered the building, WTOP’s Alejandro Alvarez estimated that “at least a thousand people” gathered beneath the west front of the Capitol building.
“I can hear someone declaring on a megaphone: ‘March forward, march forward,'” Alvarez said.
He reported hearing a large bang from the front of the crowd right after.
“‘Move forward, patriots,’ somebody is shouting,” Alvarez said.
He reported that protesters are going face-to-face with a line of riot police who are attempting to prevent further access to the western front of the Capitol.
Pepper spray has been used, Alvarez said. “But despite that, nobody, neither the police nor the group of Trump supporters, appear to be moving anywhere.”
There are reports of one woman shot in the chest on the Capitol grounds and several other reports of injuries.
(2) comments
Tends to happen when you rig elections...or worse.
Hopefully thwy will get there and lay down some law & order (rubber bullets, tear gas) to the party of "law & order"[rolleyes]
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.