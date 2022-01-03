Interstate 95 south is shut down in Stafford County following a pileup involving at least six tractor-trailers near the Centreport Parkway exit.
The Virginia Department of Transportation Fredericksburg office says the crash is near the 136 mile marker. All southbound lanes were closed as of 12:21 p.m. and only one northbound lane was open in the area due to "multiple disable tractor-trailers.
"We know many travelers are stopped behind these incidents + traffic blockages. Our crews and towing partners are working to reach incidents and clear them to reopen lanes, but intense snowfall rate continues at 1-2 inch per hour," VDOT said in a Tweet.
VDOT says it does not have a reopening time for the interstate, but has crews working to reach stranded motorists and clear the incidents. Additional staff, equipment and resources are being shifted to the Fredericksburg area to help.
VDOT and state police are urging people to stay home and off the roads if at all possible.
