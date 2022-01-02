All Prince William County Public Schools and offices will be closed Code Red on Monday, Jan. 3, 2022, due to the threat of impending snow.
Virtual classes are canceled, and the school-age child care (SACC) program will not open.
All school activities (day and evening) are canceled including field trips, team practices, club meetings, interscholastic contests, and athletic contests.
All non-school activities (day and evening) are canceled including Adult Education, night school classes, and recreational programs scheduled in school buildings.
Employees do not report, with the exception of inclement weather employees. Telework subject to policy.
The Code Red is Prince William County schools Superintendent LaTanya McDade's first weather call since moving to the district from Chicago last year.
On Dec. 3, McDade announced a new policy of asynchronous virtual schooling on days when weather makes traveling to and from school buildings difficult. Such days would be designated “Code Orange.”
In a follow-up message to families after that announcement, McDade clarified that there would still be traditional “Code Red” days for severe weather that would function like snow days of years past, with no work required of teachers or students. Her message said those would be reserved for “severe weather emergencies.”
Starting in the 2022-23 school year, “Code Orange” days would be virtual learning days, with teachers providing live instruction online.
