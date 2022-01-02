The National Weather Service has expanded its winter storm warnings for overnight, with more snow now in the forecast.
A winter storm warning begins at 1 a.m. Monday for Arlington, Alexandria, Fairfax, Prince William, Stafford and Fauquier counties. Forecasters are now calling for three to seven inches of snow for most of the D.C. area and south, with snow heavy at times and wind gusts up to 35 mph.
Winter Storm Warnings and Advisories expanded with more snow now forecast. pic.twitter.com/Pkr2lThSmk— NWS Baltimore-Washington (@NWS_BaltWash) January 2, 2022
Unlike a watch, which means severe weather is possible, a warning means severe weather is imminent. The warning ends at 4 p.m. Monday.
The National Weather Service Sterling forecast office high-end snow map shows nearly 8-14 inches of snow possible under some storm models.
Loudoun and other western suburbs remain under a winter weather advisory with total expected between three to five inches.
Though it will be quite warm today, a coastal low pressure system moving through tonight into Monday will drop temperatures into upper 20s and low 30s, the National Weather Service says. That low has trended north and west over the last 24 hours, bringing potential for heavy snow, particularly from D.C. into the southern suburbs.
Gusty winds accompanying the storm could cause drifting and blowing snow.
Precipitation is expected to start as rain by 3 a.m. for most of the region, turning to snow and continuing through Monday afternoon.
The weather service says the forecast continues to change and urges area residents to stay on top of updates through the day.
Don’t be caught off guard❗️Pls pay attention to forecasts‼️— VDOT Northern VA 😷 (@VaDOTNOVA) January 2, 2022
Snow ❄️ Snow ❄️ Snow ❄️ Snow ❄️ Snow ❄️ Snow ❄️ Snow ❄️ Snow ❄️ Snow ❄️ Snow ❄️ Snow ❄️ Snow ❄️ Snow ❄️ Snow ❄️ Snow ❄️ Snow ❄️ Snow ❄️ Snow ❄️ Snow ❄️ Snow ❄️ Snow ❄️ Snow ❄️ Snow ❄️ Snow ❄️ Snow ❄️ Snow ❄️ Snow ❄️ pic.twitter.com/JB7SO5Obhf
The Virginia Department of Transportation will have crews staging overnight on Northern Virginia roads and will begin plowing when snowfall reaches 2 inches. State police said they plan to have extra troopers on patrol for the duration of the storm.
School districts across the D.C. area are planning to welcome students back Monday after winter break.
Prince William County Public Schools issued a statement early Sunday afternoon saying school officials are "monitoring the forecast and will make a decision on tomorrow's school operations by 5 p.m. today."
The weather service says travel could be very difficult with hazardous conditions impacting the morning commute.
Stay with InsideNoVa.com for the latest school closures and weather updates.
Lotsa people making French Toast out there.
