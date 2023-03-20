Prince William County Planning Commission member Tom Gordy on Monday announced his candidacy for the Brentsville District seat on the Prince William Board of County Supervisors.
Gordy’s announcement came just hours after current Brentsville District Supervisor Jeanine Lawson announced her campaign for chair of the Board of County Supervisors. Lawson, a Republican, endorsed Gordy’s campaign.
“For 16 years my family has been proud to call Prince William County home,” Gordy, a Nokesville resident, said in a news release. “However, our neighborhoods, schools and rural places are being threatened by unrestrained industrial development and Brentsville is the epicenter of this challenge. As supervisor, I will protect our communities and rural open space by advocating for common-sense, smart growth principles that keep industrial activities away from our homes and schools and makes space for small businesses to thrive in Prince William County.“
Gordy is the first candidate to announce a campaign to succeed Lawson.
He is president of the Armed Forces Marketing Council, serves on the county’s Veterans Commission and has served in the United States Navy Reserve for more than 20 years, including serving active duty in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom, according to the release. He has also served as chair, vice chair and member of the Victory Elementary School’s Advisory Council and founded the school’s Watch D.O.G.S. (Dads of Great Students) program.
Gordy also served as an elder and board member at Grace Life Community Church in Bristow and as a coach in the Brentsville District Youth Baseball League in Nokesville.
Lawson won her 2019 race in the Brentsville District with nearly 55% of the vote to Democrat Maggie Hansford's 45%.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.