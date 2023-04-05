The race for the Brentsville District School Board seat is heating up, with two conservative activists joining the fray.
In recent weeks, two board meeting regulars have announced runs for Adele Jackson’s seat. Erica Tredinnick, a member of the county’s Racial and Social Justice Commission, and Chris Funderburg, who has made a name for himself by challenging numerous school library books, have both announced runs for the Brentsville seat.
Jackson is seeking another term.
Because School Board elections are nonpartisan, there will be no party primaries, but both Tredinnick and Funderburg are seeking the support of the Prince William County Republican Committee.
Tredinnick, though, has already lined up endorsements from the county’s most prominent Republican elected officials. Republican county Supervisors Yesli Vega (Coles District) and Jeanine Lawson (Gainesville), who appointed Tredinnick to the local social justice commission, endorsed the mother of three. Republican Sheriff Glen Hill is also backing Tredinnick.
Both Tredinnick and Funderburg have been outspoken critics of the current board at meetings over the past two years, criticizing the school system’s former COVID precautions and diversity and equity initiatives.
“I watched for years while the school system made decisions that negatively impacted the learning, social development and emotional well-being of my children and countless others,” Tredinnick wrote on Facebook in announcing her candidacy. “Like so many of the parents I’ve met and spoken with, I know that our children deserve so much better. I’m running for School Board because it’s time for our schools to focus on academic excellence, not theatrics.”
Funderburg has also used public comment time in past meetings to share graphic accounts of gender transitions and to challenge the acceptance of transgender people in schools and children’s books in schools featuring gay people.
Funderburg has also filed numerous book challenges with the school system. During the 2021-22 school year, he filed four requests for “reconsideration of instructional resources” with Prince William County Public Schools. In challenging Jessica Love’s “Julian is a Mermaid,” a book about a young boy who wants to dress like a mermaid, Funderburg wrote “teaching children that children dressing in drag is OK is something a groomer would do. It’s not OK.”
At times, Funderburg’s public comment screeds have prompted dozens of other meeting attendees to walk out of the school board meeting room, calling them “hate.”
“Schools are delegating parental rights to librarians, teachers and counselors, who allow students to check out provocative reading materials, which include books covering gender identity, cross-dressing, drag queen, and transgender topics aimed at kindergarten through third graders,” Funderburg wrote on his campaign website. “PWCS is not doing enough to prevent explicit and age-inappropriate material from being included in the libraries.”
The incumbent Jackson announced earlier this year that she is seeking another term. In 2019, the special education advocate was endorsed by Prince William County Democrats and beat Republican-backed Shawn Brann by 620 votes.
“It has been an absolute honor and privilege to serve the community of Brentsville over the past few years. In collaboration with the school division, the Board has built on existing structures for success while seeking to increase avenues of opportunities for all students,” she told InsideNoVa via email. “I remain committed to advocating for all families and students, raising the academic bar, and supporting PWCS staff.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.