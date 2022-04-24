The Prince William County Department of Parks, Recreation and Tourism's Office of Historic Preservation recently purchased the Williams-Dawe House, the oldest structure in Brentsville, according to county officials.
Built in 1822, the house – now a National Register of Historic Places and Virginia Landmarks Register property – was once owned by Jane Williams, widow of John Williams, who had served as the county clerk from 1795 until his death in 1813. Jane Williams filled in as county clerk until her brother, Phillip Deveraux Dawe, became clerk the next year. Jane Williams was the first female county clerk of court in Prince William County. The property located at 12320 Bristow Road sits on 5.61 acres and is located across the street from the Brentsville Courthouse Historic Centre.
The Prince William County Board of County Supervisors recently approved $450,000 in funding to stabilize and restore the house, which will entail chimney and roof repair, mold remediation, tree removal and other required interventions, according to a news release.
"This year the Office of Historic Preservation is commemorating Brentsville’s bicentennial. The purchase of the Williams-Dawe House is a significant achievement that we can celebrate as part of that commemoration,” Rob Orrison, Historic Preservation Division manager, said in the release.
