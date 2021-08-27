Some say genius is genetic, and in the Warner family, it just might be.
Kaitlyn Warner, the youngest of three Warner sisters, graduated as Brentsville District High School’s valedictorian in June and will be attending the University of South Carolina this fall.
Although that’s quite a feat, she is not alone in the honor. Her two older sisters, Samantha and Lauren, graduated with the same accolade from Brentsville in 2015 and 2018, respectively.
Although this feat is remarkable, it is even more so because the Warner sisters were not intentionally trying to accomplish it – and Kaitlyn did so in the midst of a pandemic while participating in virtual learning.
“It was simply the result of many different variables added together in an equation that included consistent high performance encouraged by our parents along with advanced classes,” said Samantha Warner, the oldest Warner sibling. She is a current graduate student at the University of Florida studying fire and emergency sciences.
In addition to high academic performance, the girls were also involved in many extracurricular activities. Samantha and Lauren were students at the Governor’s School at Innovation Park, while Kaitlyn held leadership roles in student government and participated in cross country, among other things.
While the feat may have been unintentional, it was not solely accomplished through academic and extracurricular rigor.
The Warners’ parents, Jill and Lee Warner, had something to do with their success as well. Through encouragement and setting high standards, along with Jill’s experience as a longtime science teacher, the girls were set up for success.
But the Warners never pressured their daughters to be valedictorians. They simply rooted for them to do their best at all times and encouraged them.
“We didn’t ask them to do it or make them do it. It wasn’t really a goal. We just asked them to always try their best, basically, and we set high standards,” said Jill Warner, a science teacher at The Nokesville School. “If things didn’t work out to the highest of standards, we always told them to … learn from their mistakes. But the girls are the ones who did the hard work.”
Now that all of the girls have graduated from high school and gone onto college, Lee Warner is excited to see what their futures hold.
“They have something to put behind them that they should be proud of and now it’s ‘OK, what’s the next chapter?’ That’s what we’re excited about. What’s chapter two?” he added. “We’re very proud of them.”
