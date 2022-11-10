Sara Brescia, a Republican-backed newcomer, knocked off Democrat-backed incumbent Alex Iqbal for the Manassas School Board, but two other Democrat-endorsed incumbents led the voting Tuesday.
With eight of the city’s nine precincts reporting Tuesday and only provisional ballots left out of the official tally, Lisa Anne Stevens led all candidates with 4,932 votes. Six candidates were running for three available seats on the technically nonpartisan seven-member School Board. Brescia finished second in voting at 4,924, and Democrat-backed incumbent Jill Spall won the final seat with 4,650 votes.
Stevens will now return to the board as vice chair for her second term, while Spall won her first election after being appointed to the board last year to fill Chair Sanford Williams’ seat when he moved.
Brescia, meanwhile, will join the board after a campaign saying the city’s school system was failing students and families with low expectations and lagging test scores. A manager at Alpha-bet Cooperative Preschool in Manassas, she has argued against a 50% grade floor policy and said she wants the system to do more to improve attendance. She won the backing of local Republicans and conservative political action committee Loudoun Conservatives Care.
She also raised more than anyone else on record for a School Board race, bringing in over $28,000, according to the Virginia Public Access Project. That figure drew criticism from Spall during the campaign.
Republican-supported mathematician Samual Gross finished fourth in voting with 4,534. Iqbal – who was appointed earlier this year to fill the seat vacated by Tim Demeria, who won election to become the city’s treasurer – finished fifth with 4,350 votes.
Mel Kent, an independent who won the backing of local Republicans, finished sixth with 4,139 votes.
Earlier this year, the School Board adopted a historically-large fiscal 2023 budget thanks to funding increases from the state and local government, and the incumbents have touted initiatives like expanded career and technical education opportunities at Osbourn High School, math and reading prioritization and having family liaisons at each of the system’s nine schools. The board also adopted a funding plan for a new Jennie Dean Elementary School with the City Council last year and moved to purchase the school division’s current headquarters building earlier this year, with plans to use parts of the ground level for CTE programming.
