The U.S. Secret Service announced the following bridge closures into Washington, D.C., starting tomorrow, Tuesday, Jan. 19 at 6 a.m. ahead of President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration.
The bridges will be closed to both vehicle and pedestrian traffic until 6 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 21.
The closures include:
Theodore Roosevelt – No east bound traffic, entering the city. West bound traffic will flow normally, leaving the city.
Arlington Memorial – No traffic allowed in either direction.
I-395 & 14th – No north bound traffic, entering the city. South bound traffic will flow normally, leaving the city.
South Capitol Street – No north bound traffic, entering the city. South bound traffic will flow normally, leaving the city.
695 & 11 St. – No north bound traffic, entering the city. South bound traffic will flow normally, leaving the city.
John Phillip Sousa (Pennsylvania Ave.) – No north bound traffic, entering the city. South bound traffic will flow normally, leaving the city.
While Key Bridge will remain open, access to Whitehurst Freeway or M Street will be closed. All inbound traffic from the Key Bridge will make a left turn onto Canal Rd/MacArthur Boulevard.
Essential employees who normally cross these bridges to access their place of employment are encouraged to seek access to Washington from the east via 295 North at E. Capitol Street, Benning Road or New York Avenue (Route 50).
Additionally, drivers will be able to enter Washington from the Capital Beltway in Maryland. All major roadways leading into the district are open. Both the Wilson and American Legion Bridges will remain open for traffic between Virginia and Maryland. Chain Bridge will also remain open.
All vehicles, including delivery vehicles, that do not have appropriate credentials will not be able to access restricted zones between midnight tonight, Jan. 19, and Jan. 21 at a time to be determined.
