Bristow resident Travis Nembhard on Thursday announced his bid for the Virginia House of Delegates 22nd District, which encompasses much of mid-Prince William County.
Nembhard, an attorney, said in a press release that he’s running to advocate for programs to assist families, including universal childcare and paid family leave. He also hopes to address “tolling and congestion problems plaguing Virginia's commuter population,” a challenge he said he navigates on his regular commute to Washington, D.C.
"I’ve decided to run for the 22nd District seat to help build a community that my two kids can be proud of,” Nembhard said in a statement. “I’m in this race to represent all the families out there that are dealing with economic challenges, threats to personal freedoms, and insufficient resources for our educators and first responders."
Nembhard will face former Manassas City Council member Ian Lovejoy, a Republican, in the November General Election. Nembhard previously worked as a financial regulator, legislative staffer on the Council for the District of Columbia, and an administrative law judge.
“We are thrilled to have Travis running to represent the 22nd District. We need elected officials that promote progress and that get work done for the people,” said Tonya James, chairwoman of the Prince William County Democratic Committee. “Travis has hands down shown he is ready to serve and the party is behind him all the way.”
Prince William County School Board Members Lisa Zargarpur, Coles District, and Adele Jackson, Brentsville District, both endorsed Nembhard, according to a news release from the candidate.
