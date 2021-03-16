Lucia Sines of Bristow celebrated her 102nd birthday on March 13 at Four Winds Farm in Nokesville, complete with horseback riding. Photos courtesy Lisa Spencer and Debbie Saunders
Lucia Sines of Bristow celebrated her 102nd birthday on March 13 at Four Winds Farm in Nokesville, complete with horseback riding. Photos courtesy Lisa Spencer and Debbie Saunders
Lucia Sines of Bristow celebrated her 102nd birthday on March 13 at Four Winds Farm in Nokesville, complete with horseback riding. Photos courtesy Lisa Spencer and Debbie Saunders
Lucia Sines of Bristow celebrated her 102nd birthday on March 13 at Four Winds Farm in Nokesville, complete with horseback riding. Photos courtesy Lisa Spencer and Debbie Saunders
Lucia Sines of Bristow celebrated her 102nd birthday on March 13 at Four Winds Farm in Nokesville, complete with horseback riding. Photos courtesy Lisa Spencer and Debbie Saunders
Lucia Sines of Bristow celebrated her 102nd birthday on March 13 at Four Winds Farm in Nokesville, complete with horseback riding. Photos courtesy Lisa Spencer and Debbie Saunders
After graduation from Maury High School, she worked for the Chesapeake & Potomac Telephone Company, transferring to the company's Washington office where she retired as a manager in the early 1980s.
Sines has always loved animals, so her companion and live-in caregiver Linda Wakeley planned the very special birthday on March 13 with help from friend Shallon Thoreson of Four Winds Farm in Nokesville.
"Four Winds Farm agreed to provide us access to the indoor arena and gave everyone who wanted to participate a quick lesson in horseback riding!" Wakeley said.
The party-goers were also given barn tours and introduced to each horse. After some fellowship, food and "a delicious lemon blueberry birthday cake, we all went to the outdoor arena where Lucia was greeted by all the horses," Wakeley said.
With some help from her friends, Sines got up in the saddle to mark a remarkable birthday.
"Lucia's lifelong outlook on life is to remain positive and just go with the flow," Wakeley said. "Things always work out."
We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on!
OPEN FOR BUSINESS
Real-time social media posts from local businesses and organizations across Northern Virginia, powered by Friends2Follow. To add your business to the stream, email cfields@insidenova.com or click on the green button below.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.