A Bristow couple was killed and a fellow motorcyclist seriously injured in a Sunday afternoon crash in Madison County.
Virginia State Police say a 2006 Harley Davidson motorcycle was traveling north on Route 231 when it failed to maneuver a curve, crossed a double solid yellow centerline and collided head-on with a southbound 2007 BMW sedan. The impact caused both vehicles to run off the roadway and catch fire, state police Sgt. Brent Coffey said.
The impact also sent debris into the northbound lane, which struck another northbound 2007 Harley Davidson motorcycle. The motorcycle then ran off of the roadway.
The rider and passenger of the 2006 Harley Davidson – William E. Romine II, 59, and Cathleen T. Romine, 58, both of Bristow – died at the scene. Both were wearing helmets, Coffey said.
The driver of the BMW, a 68-year-old Arlington man, suffered minor injuries and was treated at the scene. He was wearing a seatbelt.
The rider of the 2007 Harley Davidson, a 56-year-old Bristow man, suffered serious, but non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to UVA Medical Center for treatment. He was also wearing a helmet.
