A Bristow couple charged in connection with the Jan. 6 breach at the U.S. Capitol pleaded guilty Monday to misdemeanor counts of "parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a Capitol building."
Jessica and Joshua Bustle had been charged with four federal offenses, including entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds; disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds and disorderly conduct in a Capitol building.
Under an agreement with prosecutors, the two pleaded guilty to the single charge. No sentencing date has been set but both face up to six months in prison and $5,000 in fines.
The Bustles were arrested in March after the FBI received tips that they had been at the Capitol during the breach on Jan. 6. Jessica Bustle posted photos and descriptions of the Capitol that day on her Facebook page, according to records filed at the U.S. District Court in Washington, D.C.
In one post, Bustle wrote "Pence is a traitor. We stormed the capital. An unarmed peaceful woman down the hall from us was shot in neck by cops. Its insane here. Were safe and heading home but have limited service.," according to court records.
Jessica Bustle also posted that she and her husband decided to go to the Capitol after spending time at the Health Freedom Rally, "which was a couple of blocks over from the Trump Rally," court records show.
Joshua Bustle is listed on Realtor.com as a real estate agent with Samson Properties of Gainesville.
Minority crimes are not referred to in the article. This is an article about two people pleading guilty to a misdemeanor on Jan 6th for picketing inside a Federal building. Interesting that this is an article here with Facebook posts included along with their work information all for a misdemeanor charge. Minority crimes are not reported on in this manner.
Here is the FBI take on what you are watering down:
https://www.justice.gov/usao-dc/case-multi-defendant/file/1378481/download
Where are the folks that comment on minority crimes? Hiding and saying nothing just like the rest of the deplorables.
