A 19-year-old Bristow man was killed in a single-vehicle crash Saturday afternoon at Linton Hall and Rollins Ford roads.
The wreck happened at 2:44 p.m. when the driver of a 1999 Lexus GS300 traveling "at a high rate of speed" eastbound on Linton Hall Road began to hydroplane, said Prince William County police Officer Adam Beard.
The driver lost control and the car veered off the road and into an electric pole, Beard said. Ryan George Khazmo was pronounced dead at the scene.
He was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the collision, Beard said.
The crash knocked out power to a few dozen customers and closed Linton Hall at Rollins Ford for some time Saturday afternoon.
The investigation continues.
