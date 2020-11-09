An 18-year-old Bristow man has been charged with reckless handling of a firearm after he accidentally shot a friend with a shotgun Thursday night, police say.
The incident happened in the 12500 block of Chippenham Court in Bristow just before 10 p.m.
The suspect had been handling a shotgun when he inadvertently discharged a round that struck his friend, a 19-year-old man, in the upper body, said Prince William County police 1st Sgt. Jonathan Perok.
The victim was taken to an area hospital where police were contacted. His injuries were not believed to be life threatening.
Brian Peter Kinsley, 18, was arrested on the reckless handling of a firearm charge and released on a court summons, Perok said.
