Police have charged a Bristow man following an April 4 crash that claimed the life of 13-year-old boy and seriously injured two other children.
Edward Yojan Aguirre Benitez, 34, was arrested Monday on charges of felony hit-and-run, reckless driving and driving without a driver's license, said Prince William County police 1st Sgt. Jonathan Perok.
The fatal crash happened at 5:11 p.m, when Benitez, the driver of 2002 Honda Civic, was traveling westbound on University Boulevard and attempted to make a left onto the parkway against a red traffic signal, Prince William police 1st Sgt. Jonathan Perok said.
The car entered the intersection and collided with a 2003 Ford F-250 that was traveling southbound on the parkway through the intersection. The collision impacted the rear passenger compartment of the Civic, which had two adults in the front and three juveniles in the back.
A 13-year-old boy in the back seat was pinned inside the car and was removed by an off-duty police officer and a responding officer, Perok said. The officers performed CPR on the boy prior to medics arriving, but he died a short time later at the hospital, Perok said.
The victim and a 16-year-old boy also in the back seat were not wearing seatbelts, Perok said. The 16-year-old was ejected from the car and suffered serious, life-threatening injuries. The third juvenile in the back seat, a 9-year-old boy, also suffered serious injuries, Perok said.
The adults involved in the crash all suffered minor injuries.
Police say that prior to the fatal crash, Benitez struck another car, a 2017 Volkswagen Jetta, in the area of Sudley and Portsmouth roads in Manassas before fleeing the scene. The other driver involved in that collision, identified as a 37-year-old woman, followed the accused to the area of the Prince William Parkway where the fatal crash occurred, Perok said.
